FTSE 100
Ocado Group                             1999.25       +0.92%
Polymetal International                 1588.25       +0.84%
Sainsbury (J)                            205.60       +0.49%
Avast                                    521.25       +0.43%
Fresnillo                                856.50       +0.34%
International Consolidated Airlines      239.55       -4.90%
Kingfisher                               216.05       -4.78%
Next                                    4982.00       -4.16%
Smith & Nephew                          1545.75       -3.99%
Compass Group                           1131.50       -3.87%

FTSE 250
Fdm Group (Holdings)                     965.00       +3.88%
Ao World                                 142.70       +3.41%
Clarkson                                2352.50       +1.18%
St.Modwen Properties                     357.00       +1.13%
Plus500                                 1282.00       +1.06%
Petrofac Limited                         199.00       -9.71%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 228.20       -9.01%
Energean                                 441.75       -8.63%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             279.25       -6.92%
Micro Focus International                442.20       -6.71%

FTSE 350
AIM
Fastjet                                    0.24      +77.78%
Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N       20.50      +36.67%
Comptoir Group                             5.50      +34.15%
Rose Petroleum                             0.63      +32.63%
Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di               29.50      +31.11%
Strategic Minerals                         0.39      -13.33%
Renold                                    11.80      -11.61%
Baron Oil                                  0.12      -11.54%
Oracle Power                               1.02      -10.87%
Chariot Oil & Gas                          1.93      -10.23%

Overall Market
Worldsec                                   0.75      -33.33%
