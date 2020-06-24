FTSE 100 Ocado Group 1999.25 +0.92% Polymetal International 1588.25 +0.84% Sainsbury (J) 205.60 +0.49% Avast 521.25 +0.43% Fresnillo 856.50 +0.34% International Consolidated Airlines 239.55 -4.90% Kingfisher 216.05 -4.78% Next 4982.00 -4.16% Smith & Nephew 1545.75 -3.99% Compass Group 1131.50 -3.87% FTSE 250 Fdm Group (Holdings) 965.00 +3.88% Ao World 142.70 +3.41% Clarkson 2352.50 +1.18% St.Modwen Properties 357.00 +1.13% Plus500 1282.00 +1.06% Petrofac Limited 199.00 -9.71% Crest Nicholson Holdings 228.20 -9.01% Energean 441.75 -8.63% Watches Of Switzerland Group 279.25 -6.92% Micro Focus International 442.20 -6.71% FTSE 350 Fdm Group (Holdings) 965.00 +3.88% Ao World 142.70 +3.41% Clarkson 2352.50 +1.18% St.Modwen Properties 357.00 +1.13% Plus500 1282.00 +1.06% Petrofac Limited 199.00 -9.71% Crest Nicholson Holdings 228.20 -9.01% Energean 441.75 -8.63% Watches Of Switzerland Group 279.25 -6.92% Micro Focus International 442.20 -6.71% AIM Fastjet 0.24 +77.78% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 20.50 +36.67% Comptoir Group 5.50 +34.15% Rose Petroleum 0.63 +32.63% Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di 29.50 +31.11% Strategic Minerals 0.39 -13.33% Renold 11.80 -11.61% Baron Oil 0.12 -11.54% Oracle Power 1.02 -10.87% Chariot Oil & Gas 1.93 -10.23% Overall Market Fastjet 0.24 +77.78% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 20.50 +36.67% Comptoir Group 5.50 +34.15% Rose Petroleum 0.63 +32.63% Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di 29.50 +31.11% Worldsec 0.75 -33.33% Strategic Minerals 0.39 -13.33% Renold 11.80 -11.61% Baron Oil 0.12 -11.54% Oracle Power 1.02 -10.87%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
