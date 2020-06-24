StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan booked a full-year loss and said it was looking to sell non-core assets.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to €6.6m, compared to losses of €1.7m for the period running between 18 July, 2017 and 31 December, 2018.
The company booked revenue of €4.0m, which was more than offset by project and administration costs.
Open Orphan said a strategic review was underway to seek to monetise its 49% stake in Imutex and our other non-core investments, such as a 62.5% stake in PrEP Biopharm.
A further €2.5m of cost was set to be removed from the business in the second half of 2020.
The company said it was eyeing 'unprecedented' growth opportunities as pharma focused funding on Covid-19 and respiratory diseases, presenting opportunities for the company's Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 challenge studies.
At 2:15pm: [LON:ORPH] share price was +0.13p at 12.13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: