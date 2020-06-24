StockMarketWire.com - Esports and payments company Blue Star Capital said investee company Dynasty eSports had signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Malaysia ESports Federation.
Under the term of the five-year agreement, the Malaysian group would actively endorse, promote and drive all eSports related traffic in Malaysia to Dynasty's portal management platform.
Blue Star owned 13.7% of Dynasty.
'Today's news is potentially transformational for Dynasty, placing it at the forefront of esports developments across Malaysia,' Blue Star chief executive Tony Fabrizi said.
At 2:34pm: [LON:BLU] Blue Star Capital PLC share price was -0.01p at 0.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: