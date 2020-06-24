StockMarketWire.com - Cloud video editing platform provider Blackbird said it had appointed former Google executive John Honeycutt as a non-executive director.
Honeycutt had previous served as chief operations officer at Discovery Communications and joined Google last year as vice president of telecommunications, media and entertainment and gaming.
He had now established independent technology advisory firm The Sandy Valley Group.
At 2:59pm: [LON:BIRD] share price was +2p at 18.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: