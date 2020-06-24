StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Avast                                    530.25       +2.17%
Polymetal International                 1597.00       +1.40%
Ocado Group                             2000.50       +0.98%
Aveva Group                             4145.00       +0.61%
Sainsbury (J)                            205.80       +0.59%
International Consolidated Airlines      232.35       -7.76%
Smith & Nephew                          1508.00       -6.34%
Kingfisher                               214.55       -5.44%
Whitbread                               2249.00       -5.19%
Next                                    4948.50       -4.80%

FTSE 250
Fdm Group (Holdings)                     951.50       +2.42%
Softcat                                 1089.00       +2.16%
Law Debenture Corporation                544.50       +0.83%
Apax Global Alpha Limited                140.10       +0.79%
Vivo Energy                               85.60       +0.47%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 218.50      -12.88%
Petrofac Limited                         195.85      -11.14%
Micro Focus International                432.70       -8.71%
Ascential                                279.90       -7.93%
Hammerson                                 95.75       -7.62%

FTSE 350
Fdm Group (Holdings)                     951.50       +2.42%
Avast                                    530.25       +2.17%
Softcat                                 1089.00       +2.16%
Polymetal International                 1597.00       +1.40%
Ocado Group                             2000.50       +0.98%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 218.50      -12.88%
Petrofac Limited                         195.85      -11.14%
Micro Focus International                432.70       -8.71%
Ascential                                279.90       -7.93%
International Consolidated Airlines      232.35       -7.76%

AIM
Fastjet                                    0.23      +70.37%
Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N       20.90      +39.33%
Comptoir Group                             5.50      +34.15%
Rose Petroleum                             0.63      +32.63%
Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di               29.50      +31.11%
Baron Oil                                  0.11      -15.38%
Renold                                    11.80      -11.61%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               2.95      -11.14%
Webis Holdings                             1.60      -11.11%
Chariot Oil & Gas                          1.93      -10.23%

Overall Market
Fastjet                                    0.23      +70.37%
Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N       20.90      +39.33%
Comptoir Group                             5.50      +34.15%
Rose Petroleum                             0.63      +32.63%
Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di               29.50      +31.11%
Worldsec                                   0.88      -22.22%
Petra Diamonds                             2.19      -15.77%
Baron Oil                                  0.11      -15.38%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 218.50      -12.88%
Lamprell                                  20.80      -12.61%