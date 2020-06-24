FTSE 100 Avast 530.25 +2.17% Polymetal International 1597.00 +1.40% Ocado Group 2000.50 +0.98% Aveva Group 4145.00 +0.61% Sainsbury (J) 205.80 +0.59% International Consolidated Airlines 232.35 -7.76% Smith & Nephew 1508.00 -6.34% Kingfisher 214.55 -5.44% Whitbread 2249.00 -5.19% Next 4948.50 -4.80% FTSE 250 Fdm Group (Holdings) 951.50 +2.42% Softcat 1089.00 +2.16% Law Debenture Corporation 544.50 +0.83% Apax Global Alpha Limited 140.10 +0.79% Vivo Energy 85.60 +0.47% Crest Nicholson Holdings 218.50 -12.88% Petrofac Limited 195.85 -11.14% Micro Focus International 432.70 -8.71% Ascential 279.90 -7.93% Hammerson 95.75 -7.62% FTSE 350 Fdm Group (Holdings) 951.50 +2.42% Avast 530.25 +2.17% Softcat 1089.00 +2.16% Polymetal International 1597.00 +1.40% Ocado Group 2000.50 +0.98% Crest Nicholson Holdings 218.50 -12.88% Petrofac Limited 195.85 -11.14% Micro Focus International 432.70 -8.71% Ascential 279.90 -7.93% International Consolidated Airlines 232.35 -7.76% AIM Fastjet 0.23 +70.37% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 20.90 +39.33% Comptoir Group 5.50 +34.15% Rose Petroleum 0.63 +32.63% Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di 29.50 +31.11% Baron Oil 0.11 -15.38% Renold 11.80 -11.61% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 2.95 -11.14% Webis Holdings 1.60 -11.11% Chariot Oil & Gas 1.93 -10.23% Overall Market Fastjet 0.23 +70.37% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 20.90 +39.33% Comptoir Group 5.50 +34.15% Rose Petroleum 0.63 +32.63% Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di 29.50 +31.11% Worldsec 0.88 -22.22% Petra Diamonds 2.19 -15.77% Baron Oil 0.11 -15.38% Crest Nicholson Holdings 218.50 -12.88% Lamprell 20.80 -12.61%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
StockMarketWire.com -