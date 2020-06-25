Interim Result
25/06/2020 Angle PLC (AGL)
Final Result
25/06/2020 Norcros PLC (NXR)
25/06/2020 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
25/06/2020 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)
25/06/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
AGM / EGM
25/06/2020 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)
25/06/2020 Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC (PEB)
25/06/2020 Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC (NFC)
25/06/2020 NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Ltd (NBDG)
25/06/2020 Microsaic Systems PLC (MSYS)
25/06/2020 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)
25/06/2020 RTW Venture Fund Limited (RTW)
25/06/2020 Science In Sport PLC (SIS)
25/06/2020 Property Franchise Group PLC (The) (TPFG)
25/06/2020 Westminster Group PLC (WSG)
25/06/2020 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)
25/06/2020 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)
25/06/2020 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT)
25/06/2020 KRM22 PLC (KRM)
25/06/2020 Helios Underwriting PLC (HUW)
25/06/2020 Auctus Growth Plc (AUCT)
25/06/2020 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)
25/06/2020 Atalaya Mining PLC (ATYM)
25/06/2020 Argo Blockchain PLC (ARB)
25/06/2020 Africa Opportunity Fund (AOF)
25/06/2020 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
25/06/2020 Bh Macro Limited (BHMG)
25/06/2020 Forbes Ventures (FOR)
25/06/2020 Global Invacom Group (GINV)
25/06/2020 Capita PLC (CPI)
25/06/2020 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)
25/06/2020 Biome Technologies PLC (BIOM)
25/06/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)
Ex-Dividend
25/06/2020 Mercantile Investment Trust (The) PLC (MRC)
25/06/2020 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
25/06/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
25/06/2020 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
25/06/2020 Jpmorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JETI)
25/06/2020 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)
25/06/2020 Real Estate Investors PLC (RLE)
25/06/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
25/06/2020 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)
25/06/2020 Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE)
25/06/2020 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
25/06/2020 Jpmorgan Euro Small Co. Trust PLC (JESC)
25/06/2020 Jpmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust PLC (JEMI)
25/06/2020 B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM)
25/06/2020 Best Of The Best PLC (BOTB)
25/06/2020 Alpha Real Trust (ARTL)
25/06/2020 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)
25/06/2020 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)
25/06/2020 Diverse Income Trust (The) PLC (DIVI)
25/06/2020 ISHARES III MSCI Europe Ex-EMU $ (IXMU)
25/06/2020 Helical PLC (HLCL)
25/06/2020 Gazprom Neft PJSC (GAZ)
25/06/2020 Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (EDIN)
25/06/2020 Total S.a. Total Adr Repsg One Ord Shs (0A30)
