StockMarketWire.com - Chemicals company Johnson Matthey said that Anna Manz, chief financial officer, had decided to leave the company after almost four years and to join London Stock Exchange as CFO.
Manz would leave the company and step down from our board on 20 November 2020, the day after the publication of the company's interim results.
A process had commenced to identify a successor to Manz, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
