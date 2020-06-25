StockMarketWire.com - Budget airline EasyJet detailed plans to raise about £419m from the placing of shares at a discount.
The company placed about 59,541,498 shares, approximately 14.99% of its total shares, at a price 703p a share, representing a discount of 5% to the closing share price of 740p on 24 June.
At 8:04am: [LON:EZJ] Easyjet PLC share price was -43.3p at 696.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
