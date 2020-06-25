StockMarketWire.com - Property fund manager First Property Group said profit fell by third as revenue was pressured by a reduction in performance related fees.
The company, however, maintained its final dividend.
The final dividend was maintained at 1.22 pence per share, unchanged from last year, taking the dividend for the year to 1.67p per share, up from 1.66p last year.
For the 12 months ended 31 March 2020, pre-tax profit fell 33.6% to £5.5m on-year as revenue decreased by 21% to £3.90m,
Performance related fees fell to £415K from £1.54m.
At 9:48am: [LON:FPO] First Property Group PLC share price was 0p at 41p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
