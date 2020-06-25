StockMarketWire.com - Copper and gold mineral exploration company Chesterfield Resources said it had commenced percussion drilling on a series of locations in its Troodos West licence area in Cyprus.
The project team would initially test a number of target areas to assess their prospectivity, before rolling out an expanded programme.
Percussion drilling was a cost-effective and rapid method to investigate targets at depths of up to 200 meters.
Following disruptions caused by the pandemic, the company said it was now picking up from where it left off and was looking forward to drilling throughout the summer season on its target list.
At 9:51am: [LON:CHF] Chesterfield Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was +0.45p at 5.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
