StockMarketWire.com - Security services group Westminster has reported that trading for 2020 started on a 'positive note' and said this has continued throughout the first six months of the year in spite of COVID-19.
In a trading statement issued ahead of its AGM, chief executive Peter Fowler said the company had managed its cash resources well and the group has cash in the bank of approximately £1.7m.
He also said that since the start of the crisis, Westminster had maintained full employment of all its staff.
The group confirmed that its container screening operations in Ghana have been largely unaffected by COVID-19 and continue to generate healthy returns, while authorities are assessing its West African airport operation with a view to reopening the airport for commercial traffic.
Westminster said that some airlines are provisionally looking to recommence services in mid-July and that it is awaiting formal notification of the dates.
Chief executive Peter Fowler said: 'Despite the lockdown and inability to travel, discussions have been continuing with a number of prospective clients for significant managed services contracts.
'Over the next few months and years, we have an opportunity to achieve unprecedented growth from the prospects we are pursuing, and the board and I remain committed to delivering on this potential.'
