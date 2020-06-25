StockMarketWire.com - Biopsy company Angle reported narrower losses on lower costs and said it expected to submit its application to support the clereance of its Parsortix system in breast cancer.
For the eight months ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax losses narrowed to £7.7m from £10.9m on-year, while revenue slipped to £581 from £678K. Revenue of £0.6m came mainly from research use of the Parsortix system, the company said.
The company said 'major' progress was made during the period with the clinical and analytical studies to support FDA clearance of its Parsortix system in metastatic breast cancer.
But progress hit a snag after the samples - needed to meet the requirements identified in the January 2020 meeting with FDA - were delayed by the Covid-19 restrictions preventing the recruitment of healthy volunteer blood donors.
Work was now back in progress, however, and the FDA submission was expected to be made in the third quarter of this year, Angle said.
At 10:02am: [LON:AGL] Angle PLC share price was -1p at 58.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
