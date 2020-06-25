FTSE 100 Hargreaves Lansdown 1665.00 +2.94% London Stock Exchange Group 8178.00 +2.05% Schroders 2920.50 +2.04% Bunzl 2100.00 +1.84% Standard Life Aberdeen 259.20 +1.77% Mondi 1468.50 -5.71% Aviva 265.60 -5.18% Sage Group 657.40 -4.81% Compass Group 1064.50 -4.36% Rightmove 532.50 -3.74% FTSE 250 Petropavlovsk 32.23 +7.43% Ao World 145.70 +3.63% Avon Rubber 3107.50 +3.24% Network International Holdings 447.40 +3.18% Crest Nicholson Holdings 210.80 +2.73% Provident Financial 168.50 -8.42% Royal Mail 164.95 -8.28% Capita 43.04 -7.54% Centrica 39.01 -7.45% Easyjet 686.60 -7.22% FTSE 350 Petropavlovsk 32.23 +7.43% Ao World 145.70 +3.63% Avon Rubber 3107.50 +3.24% Network International Holdings 447.40 +3.18% Hargreaves Lansdown 1665.00 +2.94% Provident Financial 168.50 -8.42% Royal Mail 164.95 -8.28% Capita 43.04 -7.54% Centrica 39.01 -7.45% Easyjet 686.60 -7.22% AIM Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 4.25 +431.25% Pembridge Resources 4.75 +35.71% GoldStone Resources 6.60 +32.00% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 18.50 +23.33% SimiGon 6.00 +20.00% Non-standard Finance 7.95 -30.87% Trafalgar New Homes 0.10 -30.00% Velocys 7.87 -25.40% Transense Technologies 60.25 -24.69% Katoro Gold Mining 1.75 -20.45% Overall Market Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 4.25 +431.25% Pembridge Resources 4.75 +35.71% GoldStone Resources 6.60 +32.00% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 18.50 +23.33% SimiGon 6.00 +20.00% Non-standard Finance 7.95 -30.87% Trafalgar New Homes 0.10 -30.00% Velocys 7.87 -25.40% Transense Technologies 60.25 -24.69% Katoro Gold Mining 1.75 -20.45%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
