StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1665.00       +2.94%
London Stock Exchange Group             8178.00       +2.05%
Schroders                               2920.50       +2.04%
Bunzl                                   2100.00       +1.84%
Standard Life Aberdeen                   259.20       +1.77%
Mondi                                   1468.50       -5.71%
Aviva                                    265.60       -5.18%
Sage Group                               657.40       -4.81%
Compass Group                           1064.50       -4.36%
Rightmove                                532.50       -3.74%

FTSE 250
Petropavlovsk                             32.23       +7.43%
Ao World                                 145.70       +3.63%
Avon Rubber                             3107.50       +3.24%
Network International Holdings           447.40       +3.18%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 210.80       +2.73%
Provident Financial                      168.50       -8.42%
Royal Mail                               164.95       -8.28%
Capita                                    43.04       -7.54%
Centrica                                  39.01       -7.45%
Easyjet                                  686.60       -7.22%

FTSE 350
Petropavlovsk                             32.23       +7.43%
Ao World                                 145.70       +3.63%
Avon Rubber                             3107.50       +3.24%
Network International Holdings           447.40       +3.18%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1665.00       +2.94%
Provident Financial                      168.50       -8.42%
Royal Mail                               164.95       -8.28%
Capita                                    43.04       -7.54%
Centrica                                  39.01       -7.45%
Easyjet                                  686.60       -7.22%

AIM
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         4.25     +431.25%
Pembridge Resources                        4.75      +35.71%
GoldStone Resources                        6.60      +32.00%
Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N       18.50      +23.33%
SimiGon                                    6.00      +20.00%
Non-standard Finance                       7.95      -30.87%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.10      -30.00%
Velocys                                    7.87      -25.40%
Transense Technologies                    60.25      -24.69%
Katoro Gold Mining                         1.75      -20.45%

Overall Market
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         4.25     +431.25%
Pembridge Resources                        4.75      +35.71%
GoldStone Resources                        6.60      +32.00%
Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N       18.50      +23.33%
SimiGon                                    6.00      +20.00%
Non-standard Finance                       7.95      -30.87%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.10      -30.00%
Velocys                                    7.87      -25.40%
Transense Technologies                    60.25      -24.69%
Katoro Gold Mining                         1.75      -20.45%