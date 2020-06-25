StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1671.75       +3.35%
Bunzl                                   2108.00       +2.23%
London Stock Exchange Group             8189.00       +2.18%
Schroders                               2920.00       +2.03%
Halma                                   2275.00       +1.43%
Mondi                                   1466.00       -5.87%
Aviva                                    264.45       -5.59%
Compass Group                           1057.50       -4.99%
Sage Group                               661.00       -4.29%
United Utilities Group                   915.10       -4.20%

FTSE 250
Petropavlovsk                             32.20       +7.33%
Avon Rubber                             3127.50       +3.90%
Herald Investment Trust                 1576.00       +3.68%
Ao World                                 144.90       +3.06%
Barr (A.G.)                              459.75       +2.85%
Royal Mail                               159.18      -11.49%
Provident Financial                      168.60       -8.37%
Centrica                                  38.79       -7.97%
Easyjet                                  682.90       -7.72%
Capita                                    43.18       -7.24%

FTSE 350
AIM
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         4.00     +400.00%
GoldStone Resources                        7.55      +51.00%
Pembridge Resources                        4.50      +28.57%
SimiGon                                    6.00      +20.00%
Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N       17.75      +18.33%
Non-standard Finance                       8.20      -28.70%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.11      -26.67%
Transense Technologies                    59.50      -25.63%
Velocys                                    7.93      -24.83%
Katoro Gold Mining                         1.75      -20.45%

Overall Market
