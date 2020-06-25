FTSE 100 Jd Sports Fashion 636.00 +3.92% Standard Life Aberdeen 264.35 +3.79% Schroders 2953.50 +3.20% 3I Group 811.30 +2.96% Hargreaves Lansdown 1664.50 +2.91% Mondi 1476.00 -5.23% Sage Group 660.10 -4.42% Compass Group 1065.25 -4.29% United Utilities Group 914.80 -4.23% Aviva 268.85 -4.02% FTSE 250 Petropavlovsk 31.95 +6.50% Crest Nicholson Holdings 215.30 +4.92% Investec 164.13 +4.21% Network International Holdings 449.10 +3.57% Brewin Dolphin Holdings 262.00 +3.56% Royal Mail 156.85 -12.79% Airtel Africa 58.10 -9.22% Easyjet 680.30 -8.07% Cineworld Group 66.91 -8.04% Centrica 38.87 -7.78% FTSE 350 Petropavlovsk 31.95 +6.50% Crest Nicholson Holdings 215.30 +4.92% Investec 164.13 +4.21% Jd Sports Fashion 636.00 +3.92% Standard Life Aberdeen 264.35 +3.79% Royal Mail 156.85 -12.79% Airtel Africa 58.10 -9.22% Easyjet 680.30 -8.07% Cineworld Group 66.91 -8.04% Centrica 38.87 -7.78% AIM Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 3.90 +387.50% Pembridge Resources 5.25 +50.00% GoldStone Resources 7.35 +47.00% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 20.50 +36.67% Kingswood Holdings Limited Ord 5p 19.30 +20.63% Non-standard Finance 7.95 -30.87% Velocys 7.34 -30.43% Trafalgar New Homes 0.11 -26.67% Katoro Gold Mining 1.70 -22.73% Transense Technologies 62.00 -22.50% Overall Market Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 3.90 +387.50% Pembridge Resources 5.25 +50.00% GoldStone Resources 7.35 +47.00% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 20.50 +36.67% Carclo 8.86 +33.43% Non-standard Finance 7.95 -30.87% Velocys 7.34 -30.43% Trafalgar New Homes 0.11 -26.67% Katoro Gold Mining 1.70 -22.73% Transense Technologies 62.00 -22.50%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
StockMarketWire.com -