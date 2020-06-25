StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Jd Sports Fashion                        636.00       +3.92%
Standard Life Aberdeen                   264.35       +3.79%
Schroders                               2953.50       +3.20%
3I Group                                 811.30       +2.96%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1664.50       +2.91%
Mondi                                   1476.00       -5.23%
Sage Group                               660.10       -4.42%
Compass Group                           1065.25       -4.29%
United Utilities Group                   914.80       -4.23%
Aviva                                    268.85       -4.02%

FTSE 250
Petropavlovsk                             31.95       +6.50%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 215.30       +4.92%
Investec                                 164.13       +4.21%
Network International Holdings           449.10       +3.57%
Brewin Dolphin Holdings                  262.00       +3.56%
Royal Mail                               156.85      -12.79%
Airtel Africa                             58.10       -9.22%
Easyjet                                  680.30       -8.07%
Cineworld Group                           66.91       -8.04%
Centrica                                  38.87       -7.78%

FTSE 350
AIM
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         3.90     +387.50%
Pembridge Resources                        5.25      +50.00%
GoldStone Resources                        7.35      +47.00%
Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N       20.50      +36.67%
Kingswood Holdings Limited Ord 5p         19.30      +20.63%
Non-standard Finance                       7.95      -30.87%
Velocys                                    7.34      -30.43%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.11      -26.67%
Katoro Gold Mining                         1.70      -22.73%
Transense Technologies                    62.00      -22.50%

Overall Market
