StockMarketWire.com - Share office group Workspace said it had been granted planning consent for a mixed-use redevelopment of two adjacent properties in Wandsworth, south London.
The 5.4 acre site at Riverside and Garratt Lane currently comprised 145,000 square feet of office, leisure and light industrial space, with a rent roll of £2.5m and a property valuation of £46m as at 31 March 2020.
The planning consent was for a new 106,000 square foot business centre and 65,000 square feet of new light industrial space, both on Garratt Lane.
It also encompassed 402 residential apartments set back from the road along the River Wandle, including 35% affordable housing.
'This planning consent is a great example of our employment-led regeneration approach in an area we know well,' chief executive Graham Clemett said.
'It will create a vibrant destination for businesses of all sizes, alongside delivering much needed well-designed apartments attractively located alongside the River Wandle.'
'These projects are a key part of our growth strategy, expanding our footprint and generating increased value for our shareholders and the communities we serve.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
