Luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda said it expected sales to be lower in the second quarter than the first following coronavirus-led disruptions.
As expected, due to Covid-19 disruption, retail sales - dealer sales to customers - and wholesales 'are expected to be lower in second quarter than in the first and wholesale average selling price to continue to be impacted by the de-stocking process,' the company said.
The company also said it continued to make progress on its plans to reset the business including a reduction in core sports car wholesales to rebalance supply to demand.
Dealer stock reduced by 617 units year-to-date to the end May.
Testing and development of Aston Martin Valkyrie had resumed after the Covid-19 related closure of test facilities and deliveries were now expected to start in 2021, the company said.
The company's interim results for the six months to 30 June 2020 were due to be announced on 29 July 2020.
In a separate announcement, the company detailed plans to place up to 19.99% of its shares to raise funds.
