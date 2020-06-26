StockMarketWire.com - Online women's fashion retailer Sosandar said head of finance James Bowling had stood down to pursue other opportunities.
He had been replaced as finance director by Stephen Dilks, a finance director of outdoor apparel business Regatta.
Dilks would join Sosandar on 7 September and Bowling would remain in his role until 18 September, to ensure an orderly handover.
