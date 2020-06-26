StockMarketWire.com - Gambling group 888 said it expected adjusted core earnings for 2020 to be 'significantly ahead' of its prior expectations as performance was boosted by higher demand in recent months owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Adjusted earnings (EBITDA) for 2020 was expected to be 'significantly ahead' of its prior expectations, the company said.
Since its update on 24 March, the company said it continued to trade well and despite some moderation to revenue growth in recent weeks, average daily revenue in the year to date had been 34% higher than the prior year.
The company hailed 'encouraging performance' in poker, and said that i was seeing strong-than-expected demand in sport as sport events gradually return.
'Whilst Sport had been impacted during the year to date by the cancellation of events, we have seen a better than expected customer reaction to the gradual return of sports events during recent weeks and, during June so far, our sport revenue run-rate has been ahead of June 2019,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
