StockMarketWire.com - Gambling group 888 forecast an earnings beat as performance was boosted by higher demand in recent months owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, deprecation and amortisation for 2020 were expected to be 'significantly ahead' of prior expectations, the company said.
888 said despite some moderation to revenue growth in recent weeks, average daily revenue in the year to date had jumped 34%.
The company hailed 'encouraging performance' in poker, and said that it was seeing strong-than-expected demand in sport as events gradually returned.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
