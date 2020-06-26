StockMarketWire.com - Cosmetics company Warpaint London said its first-half sales had fallen substantially but were nevertheless better than it had expected.
Trading conditions remained challenging as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, chairman Clive Garston said in AGM speech notes.
'Sales in the first half of 2020 have been at a higher level than anticipated, albeit significantly below the first half of 2019,' he said.
'There has been an improvement in margin, no erosion of cash and a positive EBITDA for the first six months of the current year.'
'The group has a sound financial footing and we are actively implementing our strategy for growth.'
'We look forward to the remainder of the year with cautious optimism.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
