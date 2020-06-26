StockMarketWire.com - Budget airline EasyJet said it had agreed the sale and leaseback of six A320neo aircraft for $255m as part of a move to bolster finances.
The proceeds of this transaction made up part of an anticipated £500-to-650m in funding from sale and leasebacks.
The company said they would be used to maximise liquidity and further strengthen its financial position.
The net book value of the aircraft, which varied in age from six months to two years, was around £141m as at 31 March.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
