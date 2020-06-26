StockMarketWire.com - Estate agent Countrywide said it had seen signs of increased transactions in the housing market following an easing of lockdowns in England.
The company also said it was preparing to re-open its branches in Scotland and Wales following the lifting of restriction in those regions.
The restrictions on the housing market in Wales were eased from 22 June and will be eased in Scotland from 29 June.
Since easing of lockdown in England, agreed sales had returned to growth in the last four weeks and the closing pipeline stood at £47m, down 12% year-on-year, the company said.
Demand for let properties continued, with the number of applicants per week 3% higher than the pre-lockdown average and 88% of 2019 levels, it added.
In the first five months of the year, income fell to £142.5m from £200.0m with the year-on-year decline reflecting the closure of all branches on 23 March 2020, in accordance with the government's lockdown guidance.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
