StockMarketWire.com - Bowling alley operator Ten Entertainment said chief executive Duncan Garrood was resigning to join Empiric Student Property.
Garrood would remain with the business until the end of the year to deliver a reopening programme as Covid-19 lockdowns are relaxed.
Chairman Nick Basing would meanwhile become interim executive chairman until the transition to a new CEO was complete.
A search for a successor for Garrood had begun with immediate effect.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
