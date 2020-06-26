StockMarketWire.com - Cadence Minerals slashed losses after income returned to growth.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax losses narrowed to £2.3m from £11.8m on-year on income of £333K compared with a loss of £9.3m on-year.
The net assets of the group at the end of period was £15.40m, up from £14.40m, mainly driven by 'the reduction in value of available for resale assets during the period,' the company said.
'We will continue to review our investments in our investee companies, with regular meetings with management. Assuming we can complete our investment in the Amapa project, the coming year will be focused on developing this asset, which if successful has the potential to deliver substantial value to Cadence,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: