FTSE 100 Rentokil Initial 518.30 +3.72% Fresnillo 847.80 +3.52% Intercontinental Hotels Group 3682.50 +3.41% Smiths Group 1292.75 +3.34% Burberry Group 1559.75 +3.16% Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 4203.00 -1.48% Next 4769.50 -1.09% Jd Sports Fashion 628.70 -1.05% Sainsbury (J) 204.90 -0.34% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 119.83 -0.31% FTSE 250 888 Holdings 168.20 +11.39% Weir Group 1089.75 +5.49% Rotork 287.20 +5.36% Carnival 1015.75 +4.67% Royal Mail 164.43 +4.40% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 56.45 -9.54% Crest Nicholson Holdings 210.10 -4.41% Hammerson 89.91 -4.35% Mitchells & Butlers 191.30 -2.40% Telecom Plus 1416.00 -2.07% FTSE 350 888 Holdings 168.20 +11.39% Weir Group 1089.75 +5.49% Rotork 287.20 +5.36% Carnival 1015.75 +4.67% Royal Mail 164.43 +4.40% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 56.45 -9.54% Crest Nicholson Holdings 210.10 -4.41% Hammerson 89.91 -4.35% Mitchells & Butlers 191.30 -2.40% Telecom Plus 1416.00 -2.07% AIM Corero Network Security 8.80 +64.33% Redcentric 126.50 +24.02% Tasty 2.75 +22.22% Quadrise Fuels International 2.02 +18.82% Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.51 +18.60% Non-standard Finance 6.25 -22.17% Windar Photonics 16.00 -17.95% Velocys 6.33 -14.46% Live Company Group 11.00 -12.00% Staffline Group 34.83 -11.99% Overall Market Corero Network Security 8.80 +64.33% Redcentric 126.50 +24.02% Tasty 2.75 +22.22% Quadrise Fuels International 2.02 +18.82% Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.51 +18.60% Intu Properties 1.80 -53.96% Non-standard Finance 6.25 -22.17% Windar Photonics 16.00 -17.95% Velocys 6.33 -14.46% Live Company Group 11.00 -12.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
