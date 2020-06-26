StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Rentokil Initial                         518.30       +3.72%
Fresnillo                                847.80       +3.52%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           3682.50       +3.41%
Smiths Group                            1292.75       +3.34%
Burberry Group                          1559.75       +3.16%
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           4203.00       -1.48%
Next                                    4769.50       -1.09%
Jd Sports Fashion                        628.70       -1.05%
Sainsbury (J)                            204.90       -0.34%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             119.83       -0.31%

FTSE 250
888 Holdings                             168.20      +11.39%
Weir Group                              1089.75       +5.49%
Rotork                                   287.20       +5.36%
Carnival                                1015.75       +4.67%
Royal Mail                               164.43       +4.40%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       56.45       -9.54%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 210.10       -4.41%
Hammerson                                 89.91       -4.35%
Mitchells & Butlers                      191.30       -2.40%
Telecom Plus                            1416.00       -2.07%

FTSE 350
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       56.45       -9.54%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 210.10       -4.41%
Hammerson                                 89.91       -4.35%
Mitchells & Butlers                      191.30       -2.40%
Telecom Plus                            1416.00       -2.07%

AIM
Corero Network Security                    8.80      +64.33%
Redcentric                               126.50      +24.02%
Tasty                                      2.75      +22.22%
Quadrise Fuels International               2.02      +18.82%
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.51      +18.60%
Non-standard Finance                       6.25      -22.17%
Windar Photonics                          16.00      -17.95%
Velocys                                    6.33      -14.46%
Live Company Group                        11.00      -12.00%
Staffline Group                           34.83      -11.99%

Overall Market
Intu Properties                            1.80      -53.96%
