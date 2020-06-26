StockMarketWire.com - DP Poland, operator of Domino's Pizza brand in Poland, said performance recovered in April and May after falling sharply in during the lockdown.
Like-for-like system sales were up by 3% and system sales up by 6% in each of the months of April and May.
Despite weighing on performance in March - following lockdown measures imposed in Poland - the Covid-19 pandemic had yieled some positive for the company.
'A positive impact of Covid-19 has been a reduction in our food and labour costs and in some of our rent costs,' the company said.
At 9:04am: [LON:DPP] DP Poland share price was -0.35p at 7.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: