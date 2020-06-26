StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused oil and gas company Volga said it had received a number of non-binding proposals to acquire the company.
The company had announced in April that it was running a sale process.
'Such potential buyers who wished to participate in the formal sale process were required to sign a non-disclosure agreement, after which they received further information on the company,' Volga Gas said.
'The board is now engaged in ongoing discussions with certain of these parties about the sale of the company and aims to conclude negotiations on or before 30 September.'
At 9:11am: [LON:VGAS] Volga Gas PLC share price was +3.5p at 26p
