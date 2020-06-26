StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology company Inspiration Healthcare said it was set 'once again' to increase revenue significantly as momentum continued following a 'very strong start' to the year.
In April, the company said it had made 'very strong' start to the year with increased revenues and a healthy order book. This high level of activity had continued during the last few months, the company said.
'To this end, I'm confident that we will continue the good start we have made so far this year and are set once again to increase revenues significantly,' said chairman Mark Abrahams.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
