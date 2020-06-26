StockMarketWire.com - Insurance investor Randall & Quilter Investment said it had acquire a captive insurer domiciled in Vermont, for an undisclosed sum.
The acquired company, which was now in run-off, wrote workers' compensation, general and auto liability coverage to its parent and affiliates.
'This marks the third captive acquisition so far in 2020 and we are delighted to continue to serve the captive market, throughout a variety of domiciles in North America,' head of M&A Paul Corver said.
At 9:17am: [LON:RQIH] Randall Quilter Investment Holdings LTD share price was 0p at 162.5p
