StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Kazera Global said it had increased its ownership in African Tantalum to 100% after acquired a further 25% stake in the company.
The company also announced that it had appointed Mr Odilon Ilunga as an executive technical director.
The company would acquire the 25% stake in African Tantalum, who owned the Tantalite Valley mine (TVM) and the Tameka Shelf company, for £26,008 funded via the issuance of 4,523,114 ordinary shares in the company. The move marked the completion of 'the company's long-term planned strategy of acquiring total control over TVM ahead of a significant period for the mine where the Orange River Pipeline building project matures,' Kazera said.
'We are delighted to further increase our exposure to the high-value TVM Mine at such favourable terms,' it added.
At 9:52am: [LON:KZG] Kazera Global Plc Ord 1p share price was +0.06p at 0.63p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: