StockMarketWire.com - IT solutions company Instem detailed plans to raise approximately £15.75m through the placing of shares at a discount to support potential acquisitions.
The company proposed to place the shares at a price of 435p, representing a discount of 4.4% to the closing mid-market price of 455 pence on 25 June 202
The proceeds would be used to accelerate the group's 'acquisition strategy with a number of potential compelling opportunities for bolt on acquisitions and more substantial targets having been identified,' the company said.
'Having funds ready to deploy significantly enhances the likelihood of successful execution, especially in light COVID-19 and market opportunities,' it added.
At 9:56am: [LON:INS] Instem Plc share price was -15p at 440p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
