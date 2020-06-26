StockMarketWire.com - Pet care plan group Premier Veterinary posted a first-half loss, as expenses offset a rise in sales.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through March amounted to £1.19m, compared to losses of £1.58m on-year. Revenue rose 5% to £1.97m.
Turning to the current year, Premier Veterinary said revenue in May was in line with February.
The current number of pets on plan was slightly ahead of the high point seen during March.
'Over the first six months of the financial year PVG continued to see solid progress in the number of pets on plan across the group and these numbers have been maintained despite the effects of the Covid 19 pandemic,' chief executive Dominic Tonner said.
'The investment in our technology platform has enabled us to deliver improved operational performance and we continue to look for opportunities to grow and expand the business.'
'We have been pleased with the resilience of the business during the Covid-19 pandemic and our home delivery offering in the UK has been particularly well received.'
'We anticipate continued growth in the US flowing from our work with MWI.'
'Subject to a global recovery post-Covid the business is well placed to continue its growth and drive to profitability.'
