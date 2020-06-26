StockMarketWire.com - Creative services provider Keywords Studios said it had acquired Coconut Lizard, a company providing specialised game development services, for up to £2m.
The acquisition furthered the group's strategy to 'become the "go to" technical and creative services platform for the global video games industry,' Keywords Studios said.
Based in Gateshead, United Kingdom, Coconut Lizard provided game development engineering services with particularly deep expertise in the video game development engine, Unreal Engine.
Keywords would pay non-contingent consideration of £1.35m to the sellers, Robert Troughton and members of the wider team, on the first anniversary of completion, the company said.
The remaining consideration of up to £0.65m would become payable to the sellers, in a mixture of cash and shares, based upon performance targets for Coconut Lizard over the first 12 months post completion, it added.
At 9:59am: [LON:KWS] Keywords Studios PLC share price was +24.5p at 1839.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
