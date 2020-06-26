FTSE 100 Smiths Group 1314.25 +5.06% Melrose Industries 118.18 +4.03% Burberry Group 1570.00 +3.84% Auto Trader Group 540.00 +3.65% Intercontinental Hotels Group 3687.00 +3.54% Jd Sports Fashion 626.00 -1.48% British Land Company 384.25 -1.25% Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 4228.00 -0.89% Land Securities Group 564.00 -0.53% Flutter Entertainment 11052.50 -0.16% FTSE 250 888 Holdings 174.00 +15.23% Weir Group 1103.50 +6.82% Rotork 288.80 +5.94% Royal Mail 166.10 +5.46% Kainos Group 749.00 +5.05% Hammerson 84.05 -10.59% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 56.58 -9.33% Just Group 53.65 -4.11% Telecom Plus 1388.00 -4.01% Trainline 450.70 -3.03% FTSE 350 888 Holdings 174.00 +15.23% Weir Group 1103.50 +6.82% Rotork 288.80 +5.94% Royal Mail 166.10 +5.46% Smiths Group 1314.25 +5.06% Hammerson 84.05 -10.59% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 56.58 -9.33% Just Group 53.65 -4.11% Telecom Plus 1388.00 -4.01% Trainline 450.70 -3.03% AIM Corero Network Security 8.25 +54.06% Tasty 2.75 +22.22% Redcentric 124.50 +22.06% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.43 +17.81% Volga Gas 26.00 +15.56% Non-standard Finance 6.06 -24.53% Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 4.00 -22.33% Windar Photonics 16.00 -17.95% Immotion Group 2.30 -13.21% TomCo Energy 0.72 -12.12% Overall Market Corero Network Security 8.25 +54.06% Tasty 2.75 +22.22% Redcentric 124.50 +22.06% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.43 +17.81% Volga Gas 26.00 +15.56% Intu Properties 1.69 -56.78% Non-standard Finance 6.06 -24.53% Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 4.00 -22.33% Windar Photonics 16.00 -17.95% Immotion Group 2.30 -13.21%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
