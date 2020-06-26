StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Smiths Group                            1314.25       +5.06%
Melrose Industries                       118.18       +4.03%
Burberry Group                          1570.00       +3.84%
Auto Trader Group                        540.00       +3.65%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           3687.00       +3.54%
Jd Sports Fashion                        626.00       -1.48%
British Land Company                     384.25       -1.25%
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           4228.00       -0.89%
Land Securities Group                    564.00       -0.53%
Flutter Entertainment                  11052.50       -0.16%

FTSE 250
888 Holdings                             174.00      +15.23%
Weir Group                              1103.50       +6.82%
Rotork                                   288.80       +5.94%
Royal Mail                               166.10       +5.46%
Kainos Group                             749.00       +5.05%
Hammerson                                 84.05      -10.59%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       56.58       -9.33%
Just Group                                53.65       -4.11%
Telecom Plus                            1388.00       -4.01%
Trainline                                450.70       -3.03%

FTSE 350
AIM
Corero Network Security                    8.25      +54.06%
Tasty                                      2.75      +22.22%
Redcentric                               124.50      +22.06%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.43      +17.81%
Volga Gas                                 26.00      +15.56%
Non-standard Finance                       6.06      -24.53%
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         4.00      -22.33%
Windar Photonics                          16.00      -17.95%
Immotion Group                             2.30      -13.21%
TomCo Energy                               0.72      -12.12%

Overall Market
Intu Properties                            1.69      -56.78%
