StockMarketWire.com - Greeting card and gifts retailer Card Factory said chief executive Karen Hubbard was standing down, having been at the helm for four years.
Hubbard and the board had agreed it was an appropriate time to transition to the new leadership, the company said.
Chairman Paul Moody would take on the role of executive chairman until a replacement for Hubbard was found.
Card Factor said Hubbard had help develop the business from a recently listed company and let the development of a refreshed strategy.
'As we look forward to the execution of this refreshed strategy, Karen and the board have agreed that this is an appropriate time to transition to new leadership committed to the longer term successful implementation of the next phase of the group's return to growth,' Card Factory said.
The company said it would provide more detail on the strategy a a capital markets event on 28 July.
At 1:06pm: [LON:CARD] Card Factory Plc share price was -0.72p at 49.08p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
