StockMarketWire.com - Biomarker developer Proteome Sciences said it had experienced 'good' growth in services revenue over the first five months of the year.
Sales of the company's TMT and TMTpro products, meanwhile, had remained stable.
'Despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, our dedicated staff have ensured we remained fully operational and have delivered 11 projects carried over from 2019 for which we already had samples,' chairman Christopher Pearce said in AGM speech notes.
'A further 10 projects are ongoing and new orders are also being generated,' Pearce said.
'We expect these positive trends to continue through the rest of the year.'
At 1:27pm: [LON:PRM] Proteome Sciences PLC share price was +0.2p at 3.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: