StockMarketWire.com - US personal spending bounced 8.2% in May, having fallen 13.6% in April, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
The increase was below market expectations of an 8.9% rise.
The core PCE price index rose 0.1%, compared to expectations of a flat reading.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
