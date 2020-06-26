StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Asiamet Resources said it had received an offer from shareholder Aeturnum Energy to acquire a majority stake in the KSK CoW copper project in Indonesia.
'Both parties remain engaged and negotiations with Aeturnum continue and a revised offer for the KSK CoW is expected shortly, the company said.
Aeturnum Energy currently held 19.9% of Asiamet Resources.
The company confirmed that all field activities in Indonesia were on hold in line with the government's response to Covid-19.
'While field activities have been suspended, Asiamet has continued to advance all the key technical, permitting and commercial workstreams required to de-risk the BKM project in preparation for the project financing stage,' it added.
