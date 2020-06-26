StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Amur Minerals reported a full-year loss as it completed a pre-feasibility study for its Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project in Russia.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to $2.3m, compared to losses of $3.3m on-year.
The study had provided a a platform for planning a work programme for a TEO report -- a mandatory study in Russia due in December 2020 that will allow the company to proceed to the next stage of development.
At 2:09pm: [LON:AMC] Amur Minerals Corporation share price was +0.02p at 1.39p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
