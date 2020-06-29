UK
30/06/2020 00:01 BRC Shop Price Index y/y
30/06/2020 00:01 GfK Consumer Confidence
01/07/2020 09:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
02/07/2020 09:30 Construction PMI
03/07/2020 00:01 BRC Retail Sales Monitor y/y
03/07/2020 09:30 Final Services PMI
06/07/2020 09:30 Housing Equity Withdrawal q/q
07/07/2020 08:30 Halifax HPI m/m
US
30/06/2020 14:00 S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y
30/06/2020 14:45 Chicago PMI
30/06/2020 15:00 CB Consumer Confidence
01/07/2020 13:15 ADP Non-Farm Employment Change
01/07/2020 14:45 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/07/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing Prices
01/07/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing PMI
01/07/2020 15:00 Construction Spending m/m
01/07/2020 19:00 FOMC Meeting Minutes
02/07/2020 12:30 Challenger Job Cuts y/y
02/07/2020 13:30 Trade Balance
02/07/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
02/07/2020 15:00 Factory Orders m/m
03/07/2020 13:30 Unemployment Rate
03/07/2020 13:30 Average Hourly Earnings m/m
03/07/2020 13:30 Non-Farm Employment Change
03/07/2020 14:45 Final Services PMI
03/07/2020 15:00 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
07/07/2020 11:00 NFIB Small Business Index
07/07/2020 15:00 JOLTS Job Openings
07/07/2020 15:00 IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism
EU
30/06/2020 07:00 German Import Prices m/m
30/06/2020 07:45 French Consumer Spending m/m
30/06/2020 07:45 French Prelim CPI m/m
30/06/2020 09:00 Italian Monthly Unemployment Rate
30/06/2020 10:00 Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y
30/06/2020 10:00 Italian Prelim CPI m/m
30/06/2020 10:00 CPI Flash Estimate y/y
01/07/2020 07:00 German Retail Sales m/m
01/07/2020 08:15 Spanish Manufacturing PMI
01/07/2020 08:45 Italian Manufacturing PMI
01/07/2020 08:50 French Final Manufacturing PMI
01/07/2020 08:55 German Final Manufacturing PMI
01/07/2020 08:55 German Unemployment Change
01/07/2020 09:00 Final Manufacturing PMI
02/07/2020 08:00 Spanish Unemployment Change
02/07/2020 10:00 Unemployment Rate
02/07/2020 10:00 PPI m/m
02/07/2020 12:30 ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts
03/07/2020 07:45 French Gov Budget Balance
03/07/2020 08:15 Spanish Services PMI
03/07/2020 08:45 Italian Services PMI
03/07/2020 08:50 French Final Services PMI
03/07/2020 09:00 Final Services PMI
03/07/2020 09:55 German Final Manufacturing PMI
06/07/2020 07:00 German Factory Orders m/m
06/07/2020 09:30 Sentix Investor Confidence
06/07/2020 10:00 Retail Sales m/m
07/07/2020 07:00 German Industrial Production m/m
JP
30/06/2020 00:30 Unemployment Rate
30/06/2020 00:50 Retail Sales y/y
30/06/2020 00:50 Prelim Industrial Production m/m
30/06/2020 06:00 Housing Starts y/y
01/07/2020 00:50 Tankan Manufacturing Index
01/07/2020 00:50 Tankan Non-Manufacturing Index
01/07/2020 01:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/07/2020 06:00 Consumer Confidence
02/07/2020 00:50 Monetary Base y/y
07/07/2020 00:30 Household Spending y/y
07/07/2020 04:35 10-y Bond Auction
