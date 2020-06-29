StockMarketWire.com - Animal genetics company Genus said Iain Ferguson would succeed Bob Lawson as chairman at the conclusion of the company's next annual general meeting in November 2020.
Lawson would be appointed as a non-executive director with effect from 1 July and member of the Nominations and remuneration committees, and would become chair of the nominations committee upon Bob Lawson's retirement, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
