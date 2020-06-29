StockMarketWire.com - Georgina lender TBC Bank said it had launched banking operations in Uzbekistan.
The launch was initially in a pilot mode, with plans to extend services to the broader population in August.
Customers would mainly be serviced through the bank's Space online platform.
'The launch of banking operations in Uzbekistan is a very significant step in TBC PLC's international expansion and is an integral part of our digitally-led growth strategy,' chief executive Vakhtang Butskhrikidze said.
'We are excited and full of enthusiasm to make our contribution towards the development of the banking sector in Uzbekistan and to offer cutting-edge banking solutions to the Uzbek population.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
