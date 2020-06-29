StockMarketWire.com - Industrial cleaning company React swung to a modest full-year profit as it benefited from higher demand for decontamination services thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through March amounted to £50k, compared to losses of £59k on-year. Revenue rose 32% to £2.09m.
Chief executive Shaun Doak said the company had experienced an increase in demand for professional deep cleaning and decontamination services.
'The second half of the year has started well, with good trading across key sectors, especially healthcare, rail and facilities management,' he said.
'We remain confident of delivering a performance ahead of management expectations for the year to 30 September 2020 including a full year maiden profit.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
