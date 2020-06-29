StockMarketWire.com - Subprime lender Non-Standard Finance said talks with large shareholders about a potential equity raising had been positive.
The company also said that discussions with its lenders were proceeding positively.
Non-Standard Finance said the provider of the its £200m securitisation facility had agreed to extend a previous waiver 'so that a more permanent solution can be reached whereupon the group will make a further announcement'.
The company reiterated that it was exploring alternative capital structures under which the facility could help to fund its growth plans.
'Preliminary discussions with a number of the group's larger shareholders regarding a possible equity issue to facilitate such a plan have been positive and are ongoing,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
