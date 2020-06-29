StockMarketWire.com - Calisen said it expected to resume meter reading and other non-essential smart meter installations and field services in July.
Some of the company's energy retailer customers had already re-commenced smart meter installations.
'Renewed non-essential smart meter installations will also be carried out under an appropriate PPE protocol in order to protect the health of staff, customers and consumers,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
