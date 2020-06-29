StockMarketWire.com - Cruise company Carnival priced a senior secured term loan facility, consisting of $1.86bn and €800m tranches, with a maturity of five years.
The US dollar tranche would be issued at a price equal to 96% of its face value and bear annual interest equal to adjusted LIBOR (with a 1% floor) plus 7.5%.
The euro tranche would be issued at a price equal to 96% of its face value and bear annual interest equal to EURIBOR (with a 0% floor) plus 7.5%.
The term loan facility was expected to close on June 30.
Carnival said it intended to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of near-term debt maturities. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: