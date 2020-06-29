StockMarketWire.com - Natural gas producer Sound Energy said it had struck an early-stage agreement with a potential partner for its proposed liquified natural gas facility in Morocco.
The company said it had entered into a 'heads of terms' with a Moroccan conglomerate under which it would discuss potential offtake and financing deals.
Exclusivity had been granted to the conglomerate in relation to a proposed transaction until 31 December.
At 8:59am: [LON:SOU] Sound Energy PLC share price was +0.37p at 1.68p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
