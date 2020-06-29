StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Tiziana Life Sciences said it had signed a manufacturing agreement with STC Biologics related to a potential treatment for Covid-19.
The agreement was for manufacturing of TZLS-501, an anti-IL-6 receptor monoclonal antibody acquired from Novimmune in 2017, currently in agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb.
Tiziana was simultaneously developing an inhalation technology, in collaboration with Sciarra Laboratories, for the direct delivery of TZLS-501 into the lungs using a handheld inhaler or nebulizer for treatment of patients with Covid-19.
The company recently submitted a patent application for the inhalation delivery.
'We are aggressively advancing GMP manufacturing of TZLS-501 concurrently with the development of inhalation technology using a hand-held nebulizer and safety toxicology studies in cynomolgus monkeys,' chief executive Kunwar Shailubhai.
'Our objective is to submit an investigational new drug application in the first quarter of 2021 for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.'
At 9:14am: [LON:TILS] Tiziana Life Sciences Plc share price was +11p at 111p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
