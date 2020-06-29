StockMarketWire.com - Survey and inspection services provider Remote Monitored Systems booked a full-year loss as expenses weighed.
Net losses for the year through December amounted to £1.62m, compared to losses of £1.10m on-year.
The company said GyroMetric, of which it owned 58%, had initially experienced delays in both sales and installations as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, it now expected that a number of installations and trials including those at Tarmac and Clarke Energy would proceed as imminent maintenance windows arose at client sites.
Cloudveil, an intelligence services and security risk management business acquired last September, had also experienced a recovery in demand, Remote Monitored Systems said.
At 9:24am: [LON:RMS] Remote Monitored Systems Plc Ord 0.2p share price was 0p at 0.28p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: